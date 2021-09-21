Liam Gallagher Fell Off A Helicopter

Noel Gallagher said he’d be happy to perform alongside a hologram of Liam Gallagher and claimed his estranged brother was “not actually real” anyway. His comments came in a lighthearted interview that followed up on comments he’d made in 2016 about the collapse of Oasis seven years earlier. Back then, Noel said he’d “pay to see” the other members of the band appear without him. “We could start a rumor that I’m going to reform [Oasis] without Liam, and I’m going to use a hologram like Tupac at Coachella," he said.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO