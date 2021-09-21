Liam Gallagher Fell Off A Helicopter
He Jokingly Said He Fell Around “100 Thousand Feet”. Liam Gallagher shared a photo of himself on social media. His face was bruised and bloodied, and he had a bandage running down his nose. He even compared himself to The Who’s late drummer and resident madman, Keith Moon. He headlined the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park in Newport, England on Friday night, and according to him, he fell out of a helicopter after performing. According to The Independent, the said incident didn’t occur on-site.societyofrock.com
Comments / 0