Liam Gallagher Fell Off A Helicopter

societyofrock.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe Jokingly Said He Fell Around “100 Thousand Feet”. Liam Gallagher shared a photo of himself on social media. His face was bruised and bloodied, and he had a bandage running down his nose. He even compared himself to The Who’s late drummer and resident madman, Keith Moon. He headlined the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park in Newport, England on Friday night, and according to him, he fell out of a helicopter after performing. According to The Independent, the said incident didn’t occur on-site.

societyofrock.com

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher mysteriously fell out of a helicopter this weekend, a day after performing at the Isle of Wright Festival. Gallagher, 48, joked that the photo of his facial injuries would be the cover of his next album. The "Shockwave" singer declined to share details of the injury, and instead had fun with his fans whenever they asked what happened to him.
SMASHING PUMPKINS PLAYS 'QUIET' FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE '94: The Smashing Pumpkins played their first show for 2021 over the weekend, headlining Chicago’s Riot Fest. According to NME, the band’s two-hour set included a total of 20 songs included the Siamese Dream track, “Quiet.” The song hadn’t been performed since 1994, the year after Siamese Dream was released.
