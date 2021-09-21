CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Seager’s three RBIs help Mariners stop A’s 5-game win streak

By JANIE McCAULEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHyYh_0c2nRpGD00
1 of 10

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s starting pitchers had been so dominant during this recent stretch until Kyle Seager and Seattle swung away and took it to Sean Manaea.

Seager had a two-run double in the decisive third inning among his three hits and three RBIs, Mitch Haniger added two doubles and the Mariners beat the Athletics 4-2 on Monday night in a matchup of teams trying to stay in wild-card contention.

Seager matched his career high with 99 RBIs.

“One more would be a really nice number for me,” he said.

Tyler Anderson (2-1) struck out seven and walked one over seven impressive innings, allowing one run on four hits to win for the first time in six starts since Aug. 17 at Texas. Anderson is the first of three lefties Oakland is scheduled to face over the four-game series.

Ty France added an RBI single in the third off Manaea (10-10), who matched his career high in losses. The A’s got one back in the bottom half on a double by Khris Davis, but that was it until Starling Marte’s run-scoring single in the eighth.

Oakland trails Toronto by two games for the second AL wild card, while Seattle decreased its deficit to three games behind the Blue Jays.

Paul Sewald closed out the 2-hour, 47-minute game for his ninth save as the A’s had their five-game winning streak snapped.

“They’ve pitched really well against us,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

Seager singled home another run in the fifth and was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double.

Manaea reached double-digit losses for the second time in his career, also in 2017 with 10. The lefty gave up four runs on eight hits in five innings — the first time in three games A’s starting pitchers allowed a run. They had been 6-1 over the previous 12 outings.

“They made him work hard and he did work hard. He gave up four runs, we just obviously didn’t score enough to support him,” Melvin said. “Maybe not one of his better days, but he did battle really hard out there.”

Both clubs finish the season by facing AL West opponents in their final 13 games.

“It doesn’t get more in your face than that,” Melvin said.

The game drew just 4,068 fans, fewest since the Coliseum returned to full capacity attendance June 29.

DOOLITTLE REMINISCES

Mariners reliever Sean Doolittle returned to Oakland for the first time since the A’s traded him to Washington in mid-July 2017. He was claimed off waivers by Seattle from Cincinnati on Aug. 26.

“It’s very surreal,” Doolittle said. “It’s awesome.”

A highlight for him remains winning the AL West on the final day of the 2012 season by beating second-place Texas.

What first caught his eye as he walked to the field Monday was the banners and signs in the bleachers of left and right field, and Doolittle reflected on the supportive East Bay fans.

“The connection that I felt like I had with the fans here was always one of my favorite parts about being an Oakland A,” said Doolittle, who pitched here from 2012-17. “I hope I get to see some familiar faces during this series around the ballpark because it is a special fan base. They are incredibly passionate fans. They took great care of me while I was here.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt, who underwent facial surgery for three cheekbone fractures after being hit by a line drive Aug. 17 in Chicago, did some running and threw a bullpen of about 30 pitches. If he is fine Tuesday in a recovery day, Melvin is “optimistic” of Bassitt pitching next in a game for the A’s — with his role as a starter or reliever still to be determined based on what the team thinks he can handle for a workload initially. ... DH/1B Mitch Moreland (left wrist tendinitis) rejoined the team after he was away seeking further opinions on his injury.

ROSTER MOVE

The A’s claimed RHP Michael Feliz off waivers from the Red Sox.

LHP Marco Gonzalezs (8-5, 4.05 ERA) takes the mound for the Mariners looking to win his eighth straight decision dating to a July 3 loss to Texas. RHP Paul Blackburn (1-2, 4.94), who beat the Royals last Thursday for his first victory since June 29, 2018, pitches for Oakland.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Seager, France HR as Mariners top A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. — Seattle manager Scott Servais has said the Mariners might need a nice winning streak during the September stretch run to make a real postseason push. Kyle Seager hit his 35th home run for a career-best 100 RBI, Ty France also connected and the Mariners moved up in the playoff race, beating the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Wednesday for their fourth consecutive win.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

A's offense flails against Mariners as five-game win streak snapped

A sweep in Anaheim echoed a familiar A’s formula. Strong pitching propped up light offense. Starters worked deep into games. Seattle flipped that script Monday, handing the A’s a 4-2 loss. Oakland fell no further from a wild-card spot, but its win streak ended at five games and a trailing division foe crept closer.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Bassitt Returns but Mariners Beat A’s 6-5 for 4-game Sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, but the Seattle Mariners rallied against Oakland’s bullpen for a 6-5 victory and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics’ wild-card hopes. Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win, won its ninth in a row over the A’s and moved within two games of the Yankees for the second AL wild card. Oakland fell four games back of New York. Bassitt was struck by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox last month.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
MyNorthwest.com

Jerry Dipoto Show: Chris Flexen’s importance to Mariners, Kyle Seager’s option

The Mariners have just 10 games left in the 2021 season, and enter they Thursday 2 1/2 games back of the New York Yankees for the second American League wild card spot. After dropping two of three to the Boston Red Sox last week, it appeared that the Mariners had missed their shot to make the playoffs this year. While their chances are still slim, Seattle has responded by playing its best ball of the year, according to general manager Jerry Dipoto.
MLB
KGO

Contending Mariners win for 10th time in 11 games; A's out

SEATTLE -- - Jarred Kelenic stood outside the Seattle Mariners dugout with the crowd roaring and holding a placard with a phrase borrowed from a popular television show. "Believe" has become Seattle's rallying call, and the Mariners are charging into the final weekend of the regular season with plenty of belief and right in the thick of the AL wild-card race.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Sean Doolittle
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Mitch Moreland
Person
Khris Davis
Person
Sean Manaea
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Oakland A#Boston Red Sox#Ap#Athletics 4 2#The Blue Jays#Coliseum#Bassitt#The Red Sox#Era#Royals
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
atlantanews.net

Rockies-Braves series finale postponed

Thursday afternoon's series finale between the Colorado Rockies and host Atlanta Braves was postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. The game will be rescheduled on a date to be determined. The Rockies (68-78) improved to 5-1 on their current 10-game road trip with a 5-4 victory over...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

589K+
Followers
322K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy