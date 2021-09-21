CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
de Rugy: Spending gluttony is Washington's deadly sin

By Veronique de Rugy
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats are ready to raise taxes. They want more revenue, in part to fund an out-of-this-world amount of new spending. Some simply want to soak the rich, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., plainly signaled at the Met Gala by wearing a white dress with "TAX THE RICH" scrawled across it in red paint. While the public may be more receptive to the idea because of concerns over high budget deficits, let's not be naive -- many voters believe that these tax hikes won't hit them. There's so much wrong about this assumption.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

