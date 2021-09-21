de Rugy: Spending gluttony is Washington's deadly sin
Democrats are ready to raise taxes. They want more revenue, in part to fund an out-of-this-world amount of new spending. Some simply want to soak the rich, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., plainly signaled at the Met Gala by wearing a white dress with "TAX THE RICH" scrawled across it in red paint. While the public may be more receptive to the idea because of concerns over high budget deficits, let's not be naive -- many voters believe that these tax hikes won't hit them. There's so much wrong about this assumption.www.dailyherald.com
