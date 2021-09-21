The case is The Clementine Co. d/b/a The Theater Center et al. v. Bill de Blasio. This civil rights lawsuit seeks to vindicate the constitutional rights of free speech and equal protection for the Plaintiff theaters and comedy clubs, which have been subject to unequal restrictions for a year and a half and are still being treated worse than similarly situated venues. The plaintiffs include The Theater Center, The Players Theatre, The Actors Temple, Soho Playhouse, The Gene Frankel Theatre, The Triad, The Broadway Comedy Club, and New York Comedy Club.