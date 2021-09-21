Bitcoin gets swept up in global selloff as stocks stumble

(Sept 21): Cryptocurrency prices slumped as a broad selloff sparked by worries about contagion from China Evergrande Group swept through global markets. Bitcoin was down 8.1% to trade around US$43,743 as of 5:11 p.m. in New York. It had dropped as much as as 10.7% earlier, which pushed it below US$43,000 and to its lowest level since the beginning of August. Ether briefly dropped below $3,000. Popular DeFi tokens some of the biggest declines: Cardano fell more than 10% over the last 24 hours, as did Dogecoin, while Polkadot lost roughly 16%, according to CoinMarketCap.com.