Bitcoin gets swept up in global selloff as stocks stumble

By Vildana Hajric, Eddie van der Walt
theedgemarkets.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sept 21): Cryptocurrency prices slumped as a broad selloff sparked by worries about contagion from China Evergrande Group swept through global markets. Bitcoin was down 8.1% to trade around US$43,743 as of 5:11 p.m. in New York. It had dropped as much as as 10.7% earlier, which pushed it below US$43,000 and to its lowest level since the beginning of August. Ether briefly dropped below $3,000. Popular DeFi tokens some of the biggest declines: Cardano fell more than 10% over the last 24 hours, as did Dogecoin, while Polkadot lost roughly 16%, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Cap Stocks#China Evergrande Group#Evergrande#Federal Reserve#European#Globalblock#Bybt#Valkyrie Investments#Prosper Trading Academy
