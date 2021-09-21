MHRA Consultation on Future of Medical Device Regulation
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has launched a 10-week public consultation on the future of medical device regulation. The consultation is seeking views from across the medical device and health care sectors, medical practitioners, patients and the wider public to inform the MHRA’s future approach. The MHRA would like to hear from those who research, manufacture, supply and use medical devices.www.medscape.com
