Threat Level is Somewhat Impressed As Michigan Avoids the Suck Zone for Another Week

You're going to hate this. Michigan football in 2021, unlike past seasons, has actually been engaging and interesting to watch and therefore write about. Over the years that I've spent watching the Wolverines muddle through sub-par seasons, the most frustrating thing about the whole endeavor is that each of their teams have been mediocre in the exact same way: a roster with a decent amount of talent flailing on the field as a coaching staff used a combination of astrology and dowsing rods to try and figure out how to use it.