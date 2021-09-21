CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

C.J. Stroud, 10 Defensive Starters Among Buckeyes Not Named Champions Following Tulsa Win

By Eleven Warriors
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo champions were named following Ohio State's Week 2 loss to Oregon, and just 10 players earned that distinction after Saturday's win over Tulsa. With his 277-yard, three-touchdown explosion, freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson was named the Buckeyes’ offensive player of the game for his record-setting exploits, and second-year defensive back Cameron Martinez was the defensive player of the game after returning an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

