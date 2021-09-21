C.J. Stroud, 10 Defensive Starters Among Buckeyes Not Named Champions Following Tulsa Win

No champions were named following Ohio State's Week 2 loss to Oregon, and just 10 players earned that distinction after Saturday's win over Tulsa. With his 277-yard, three-touchdown explosion, freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson was named the Buckeyes’ offensive player of the game for his record-setting exploits, and second-year defensive back Cameron Martinez was the defensive player of the game after returning an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.