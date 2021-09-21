Soap Opera Preview
Quinn and Carter gave in to their passion. Steffy and Finn reconnected in the bedroom. Shauna was shocked by Quinn's big secret. Brooke and Katie questioned Quinn's intentions with Eric. Later, Eric covered for Quinn with a concerned Katie. Ridge engaged Justin with an undercover assignment. Hope, Thomas and Douglas spent time together as a family. Wait to See: Paris has an epiphany about her living arrangement with Steffy and Finn. Ridge and Eric each keep a secret from the other. Steffy fumes when Sheila makes an unexpected visit.www.courierjournal.net
