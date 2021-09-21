Soap Opera Preview

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinn and Carter gave in to their passion. Steffy and Finn reconnected in the bedroom. Shauna was shocked by Quinn's big secret. Brooke and Katie questioned Quinn's intentions with Eric. Later, Eric covered for Quinn with a concerned Katie. Ridge engaged Justin with an undercover assignment. Hope, Thomas and Douglas spent time together as a family. Wait to See: Paris has an epiphany about her living arrangement with Steffy and Finn. Ridge and Eric each keep a secret from the other. Steffy fumes when Sheila makes an unexpected visit.

districtchronicles.com

We Weigh In: Are Senior Storylines The Next Great Soap Opera Goldmine?

Imagine for a moment you’re Frank Valentini, Executive Producer of General Hospital (GH). You’ve just spent the majority of 2021 setting up a sensational storyline, but you’ve sacrificed a lot to get there. You’ve had to maroon the soap’s most magnetic character, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), in a small town...
Slipped Disc

Opera world mourns a revivals director

There has been an outpouring of sorrow for the sudden death of Andrew Sinclair, staff director at Covent Garden from 1994 to 2019 and in demand in many houses around the world. Among other important revivals he was entrusted with Zeffirelli’s Tosca and works by Goetz Friedrich, Harry Kupfer and...
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
imdb.com

Michael Tylo, Actor in Soap Operas and ‘Zorro,’ Dies at 72

Michael Tylo, who starred on Guiding Light, The Young and the Restless and several other soap operas and played Zorro’s pesky antagonist on a 1990s Family Channel series, has died. He was 72. Tylo lived in Henderson, Nevada, and died Tuesday “after a sickness,” his family announced. Since 2003, Tylo...
TVLine

The Neighborhood's Oct. 11 Episode to Tackle 'Profound' Tragedy

The Neighborhood will use its platform to normalize open discussion of a common grief, as the Johnsons contend with a devastating loss. TVLine can exclusively reveal that Beth Behrs’ Gemma will suffer a miscarriage in the Oct. 11 episode. In turn, Gemma and her husband Dave (Max Greenfield) will rely on Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) for emotional support. The episode was written by executive producer Meg DeLoatch, who took over as showrunner ahead of Season 4. In a statement to TVLine, DeLoatch shares that the story in part reflects her own experience with pregnancy loss, and reveals why...
Cosmopolitan

Dixie D'Amelio's Dating History Is a TikTok Soap Opera and She's Thriving, TBQH

Remember back in early 2020 when you had no idea who Dixie D'Amelio was? Yeah, flash-forward a year and a half and she's famous enough to show all the way up at the Met Gala—an event so exclusive that even A-list celebs have a hard time scoring invites from Anna Wintour. Like, Kourtney Kardashian wasn't on the guest list and she's one half of everyone's favorite Hot Topic-dwelling pop punk couple!
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

The Dish: Soap opera sensation celebrates 52 years of marriage in Greenwich

Scene…. Award-winning soap opera star Susan Lucci and her husband, Austrian chef and TV producer Helmut Huber, were seen celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary at The Homestead Inn in the Belle Haven section of Greenwich last weekend. Lucci is celebrated for her portrayal of the iconic character of Erica on “All My Children.”
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
ComicBook

Two Major Stars Exit Law & Order: SVU

In a bit of shocking news, the upcoming 23rd season of NBC's primetime staple Law & Order: SVU will be missing two major characters, who are both exiting the series. According to Deadline, Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes will be leaving the series, and sources say that their exits will be revealed during Season 23's premiere on Thursday, September 23rd. Hyder plays Officer Kat Tamin, who is the newest member of Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) SVU team, while Barnes plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland. It's unknown why they are leaving, but looks like we don't have to wait long to find out what the storyline reasons are.
