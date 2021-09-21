BuddyWalk at Riverhill

FLORENCE – The Shoals Area BuddyWalk takes place Sunday, October 3 at 2710 Darby Drive in Florence at 3pm on the track behind Riverhill School. The event is registered with the National Down Syndrome Society and is part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Rachel, Martha, and Ruthie Mitchener organized the walk in honor of their cousin, Walter who has Down Syndrome. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Walk with Walter-Shoals Area Buddy Walk. It is not primarily about raising money; it is about Awareness – Educating - Advocating, and Celebrating the little triumphs and big steps forward in the treatment of Down Syndrome.