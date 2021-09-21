CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, AL

BuddyWalk at Riverhill

courierjournal.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE – The Shoals Area BuddyWalk takes place Sunday, October 3 at 2710 Darby Drive in Florence at 3pm on the track behind Riverhill School. The event is registered with the National Down Syndrome Society and is part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Rachel, Martha, and Ruthie Mitchener organized the walk in honor of their cousin, Walter who has Down Syndrome. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Walk with Walter-Shoals Area Buddy Walk. It is not primarily about raising money; it is about Awareness – Educating - Advocating, and Celebrating the little triumphs and big steps forward in the treatment of Down Syndrome.

www.courierjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Syndrome#Riverhill School#The Ucp Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy