Heartbreaking to Cancel

 10 days ago

We were heartbroken last week when announcing the cancellation of the last two performances of Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo scheduled for Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18. Unfortunately, there was COVID exposure among the members of our production. It is our responsibility to ensure everyone is safe including our community. We thank you all for your understanding and support. If you’ve already purchased tickets, we will be contacting you about refunds in the next couple of days.

GATOR 99.5

Message In a Bottle Found on Holly Beach: Heartbreaking Letters

We have all seen it in movies, TV shows, and cartoons. A long-lost love or a letter for help scribbled on a piece of paper, rolled into a bottle, and cast out to sea. Desperately hoping that someone would find it, and praying it would get into the hands of that one person you hoped it would. Holly Beach camp owners, the Millers, were at their camp a few days ago. When they ran across this strange sight. It truly was a message in a bottle!
TV SHOWS
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Stuns While Taking a Dip at Scenic Location

Danielle Colby is out here living her best life. On Sunday, the American Pickers star posted a breath-taking photo showing off her unique look. At this point, just about everyone knows Danielle Colby for her role on the History Channel show American Pickers. She was the inked-up girl that worked in the office of the antique shop Antique Archaeology. She had been a close friend of fellow American Pickers star Mike Wolfe for nearly a decade before the idea of the show even came to be. Nowadays, however, Colby has made a name for herself through her modeling and her travel.
TV & VIDEOS
94.9 KYSS FM

A Celebrity Visitor Paid a Visit to the ZACC in Missoula Today

Montana has definitely had its share of celebrity visits over the last year. We've heard about a bunch of movies being filmed across the state, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez paid the Treasure State a visit back in May, and a Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers showdown on a Big Sky golf course made huge headlines over the summer. Missoula has obviously spent plenty of time on the lookout for the cast of Yellowstone as they've filmed locally - and we even had Kevin Costner in town for a day last fall.
MISSOULA, MT
State
Tennessee State
Mining Journal

Christie’s Chronicles: ‘The Birds’ redux

A former colleague of mine once told me he didn’t watch a movie twice. Why? His thinking was that if he saw it once, that was that. He knew the plot, the spoilers and other things about the film. Seeing it again was not going to enhance that. Watching that movie was in his past, and he was ready to move on with his life.
MOVIES
K96 FM

MontanaPBS Doc Earns Prestigious Western Heritage Award

MISSOULA – The MontanaPBS documentary production “Charlie Russell’s Old West” received the 2021 Western Heritage Award for Documentary from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum during a Sept. 18 black-tie event in Oklahoma City. The museum honors the best of western literature, photography, magazine, poetry, music, film and television....
MISSOULA, MT
courierjournal.net

Community Notes

COMMUNITY NOTES may be submitted for non-profit, civic or church-related events and published free of charge AS SPACE IS AVAILABLE in the Courier Journal. Community Notes must be submitted in writing by 3pm Friday for consideration in the following week’s issue. • Look for “Submit News” on our website at...
FLORENCE, AL
courierjournal.net

Sides’ Magical Realism is Out

FLORENCE – Bradley Sides, a Florence native and MA graduate from UNA, is set to have an exciting fall. His debut collection of magical realism short stories, Those Fantastic Lives: And Other Strange Stories, will be released on October 1. Early reviews from writers such as Josh Denslow, Fred Leebron, Jen McConnell, and Shaun Hamill have widely praised the book, with Hamill comparing Sides’ stories to “the best of Joe Hill and Ray Bradbury.”
FLORENCE, AL
courierjournal.net

Happening This Week

SHOALS FEST TAKES PLACE OCTOBER 2-3 in McFarland Park, Florence. The two-day music festival, started by Jason Isbell gets underway Saturday with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams, Candi Staton, Amanda Shires, Cedric Burnside, and armer Jason. Sunday features Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Drive-By Truckers, Centro-Matic, Slobberbone, The Pine Hill Haints, and Farmer Jason. Single day and 2-day festival tickets are available. Admission also requires proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the event. For more Information, visit www.shoalsfest.net.
FLORENCE, AL
courierjournal.net

Tishomingo Guided Walk

TISHOMINGO, MS. - The Friends of Tishomingo State Park invite you on a guided nature trail hike during weekends in October. The guided walks begin at 2pm on Sundays, October 3, 10, 17, and 24 and vary from 1.5 miles to 3 or 4 miles. There is no cost for this activity although the usual day-use park entrance fee of $4/car applies.
TISHOMINGO, MS
CBS New York

Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Reopens On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway is back, and Disney’s “Aladdin” is ready to spread a little magic. The musical, based on the Oscar-winning animated movie, first opened on Broadway in 2014. “Aladdin” resumed performances Tuesday at the New Amsterdam Theatre. “We’re getting to tell the story we’ve been telling for a long time, but now in a new way,” actor Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie, told CBS2 earlier this month. Disney’s “The Lion King” returned on Sept. 14. Disney’s “Frozen” was also running on Broadway before shows closed due to the COVID pandemic in March 2020, but it announced in May 2020 that it would not reopen.
MOVIES
Deadline

Daniel Craig And Ruth Negga Heading To Broadway In ‘Macbeth’

Daniel Craig will return to Broadway next spring in the starring role of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, with Ruth Negga taking on Lady Macbeth in an all-new, 15-week production to be directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, producers announced today. Macbeth will begin performances on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre, with an official opening on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. “Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well,” said Macbeth producer Barbara Broccoli, who also produces the James Bond film franchise that featured Craig in the...
MOVIES
Indy100

Royal Ballet announces global plans for World Ballet Day 2021

The Royal Ballet has partnered with the Australian Ballet and Russia’s Bolshoi Ballet for what it says is the largest global dance challenge to date.Nearly 50 companies from around the world will take place in the Jump For Joy challenge on World Ballet Day on October 19.The American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet and National Ballet of Japan are among those involved.Those taking part will be asked to share a video of themselves performing their favourite celebratory dance move using the hashtag #WorldBalletDay. No experience is needed for those at home.The day itself will feature six hours of digital content...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Taking’: Film Review | Fantastic Fest 2021

Even those who’ve never heard its name know Monument Valley, that collection of stunning sandstone features rising out of the desert where Utah meets Arizona. Their silhouettes, and images inspired by them, are as embedded in myths of the American West as cowboy hats and six-shooters. But few will have thought about those buttes anywhere near as deeply as the interviewees in Alexandre O. Philippe’s The Taking, a surprisingly thorny doc by a filmmaker whose work usually tackles easier pop culture subjects like George Lucas (The People vs. George Lucas), sci-fi (Memory: The Origins of Alien) and Alfred Hitchcock (78/52:...
MOVIES
92.9 THE LAKE

Message In a Bottle Found on Holly Beach: Heartbreaking Letters

