Heartbreaking to Cancel
We were heartbroken last week when announcing the cancellation of the last two performances of Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo scheduled for Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18. Unfortunately, there was COVID exposure among the members of our production. It is our responsibility to ensure everyone is safe including our community. We thank you all for your understanding and support. If you’ve already purchased tickets, we will be contacting you about refunds in the next couple of days.www.courierjournal.net
