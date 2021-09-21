CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, AL

Discussion on All >$50,000

courierjournal.net
 10 days ago

The Florence City Council approved $70,000 for a consultant to assist in developing a master plan for McFarland Park at their September 7, 2021 meeting. Based on a TimesDaily article on September 15, it appears the Mayor and Council already have a real good idea as to what they want for the Park. Our Mayor has at the top of his list to improve the campground. Other improvements noted in the TimesDaily article are expansion of the RV area; work on the camping area and riverfront areas; road expansions; an archery center, redevelopment of the driving range; renovating the disc course; a river walk and river front lawn areas. The consultant’s work has been done!

www.courierjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florence City Council#Timesdaily#The Mayor And Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy