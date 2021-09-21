Discussion on All >$50,000

The Florence City Council approved $70,000 for a consultant to assist in developing a master plan for McFarland Park at their September 7, 2021 meeting. Based on a TimesDaily article on September 15, it appears the Mayor and Council already have a real good idea as to what they want for the Park. Our Mayor has at the top of his list to improve the campground. Other improvements noted in the TimesDaily article are expansion of the RV area; work on the camping area and riverfront areas; road expansions; an archery center, redevelopment of the driving range; renovating the disc course; a river walk and river front lawn areas. The consultant’s work has been done!