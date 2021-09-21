CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Davis out for extended period of time

By The Clemson Insider
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Clemson’s defensive starters will miss an extended period of time after sustaining an injury. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis will miss approximately 7 to 8 weeks, head coach Dabo Swinney said during his weekly radio show Monday. Davis sustained the injury during the Tigers’ win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
shakinthesouthland.com

Tyler Davis Out with Injury; Lyn-J Dixon to the Transfer Portal.

After a tumultuous first three weeks of the season, Clemson got two pieces of bad news Monday night. First, star defensive tackle Tyler Davis will be out 7-8 weeks. Davis, who missed game one against Georgia with a positive COVID test, will undergo surgery this week to repair a torn tendon in his bicep.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Former NFL Head Coach Reportedly Contacted By USC Boosters

USC is the first true college football power to enter the coaching carousel this year, after firing Clay Helton following the team’s loss to Stanford. As always, the Trojans coaching search will be a fascinating one to watch. The program has been very consistent in hiring those with previous connections...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Davis
Person
Dabo Swinney
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee High School Football player Micah Montgomery drowned on Sunday

A Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete on Sunday. According to News Channel 11, Tennessee High Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening. Police responded to an incident around 4 p.m. to find the body of 16-year-old Micah...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

USC football: Trojans find new head coaching target in NFL

The USC football coaching search could be heading to the NFL with a report suggesting the Trojans are looking at Anthony Lynn. Dozens of names have been thrown out there as potential candidates for USC’s search for a new head coach. Add Anthony Lynn to the pile. “USC boosters have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#American Football#Tigers
On3.com

Dabo Swinney sends strong message to Lyn-J Dixon

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not mince his words after Saturday’s blowout win over South Carolina State. Asked about Tigers running back Lyn-J Dixon, who carried the ball just four times, Swinney did not hold back. Dixon was widely expected to be Clemson’s starting running back this season, especially...
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Braves: Is It Time To Extend Adam Duvall?

Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (23) hits a grand slam in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports. Adam Duvall has been a steady force since the Atlanta Braves acquired him at the deadline. Adam Duvall has a...
MLB
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel injured, out for 'indefinite period'

UCF's away game on Friday resulted in a loss for the Knights and a broken collarbone for junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel. “I’d like to start by thanking my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and fans for all the love," Gabriel said. "Unfortunately, in last night's game I fractured my clavicle. I thank God that I will not need surgery, but at this point there is no timetable for my return."
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy