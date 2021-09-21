CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW-Whitewater extends leadership in cybersecurity with new degree

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The following information was provided by UW-Whitewater. When Dan Stein, the Department of Homeland Security’s branch chief for cybersecurity education, visited the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2017, he noted the university’s expertise and leadership in business and computer science and encouraged it to develop cybersecurity programs to provide a pipeline for this critical industry.

