Covid-19 death rate more than 4 times higher in least vaccinated states than in most vaccinated

By Madeline Holcombe, Deidre McPhillips
 7 days ago
The average rate of Covid-19 deaths in the 10 least vaccinated states was more than four times higher over the past week than the rate in the 10 most vaccinated states, according to a CNN analysis.

Lori Prue
7d ago

The only reason they are approving it for kids is so they can hit the 70% of the US population they were aiming for. A drug that was not recommended for kids suddenly is??? Of course the majority of children did not contract covid UNTIL they started giving people the shot. Dies no one else wonder and question this??!!!

Adrian Lopez
7d ago

didn't the FDA say no its not approved why are they ignoring them. that's the reason why their board all quit they forcing them to give it to us.

Happyone
7d ago

They just started the trials in July for 5-11, this is crazy! Hope you all realize that all the other vaccines you have given your children were studied for 17-20 + years. You can allow your children to be the experiments but I will not allow mine.

EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
MassLive.com

Baystate reporting most COVID hospitalizations in Massachusetts by more than double, caused by low vaccination rate in Hampden County

On Sept. 9, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported that Baystate Medical Center had 75 COVID-19 patients, more than double the next highest numbers from Massachusetts General Hospital with 28 hospitalizations, Boston Medical Center with 24 hospitalizations and UMass Memorial-Memorial Campus with 24 hospitalizations. The population, of course, is...
WebMD

Pfizer Gives FDA Data on COVID Vaccine in Kids 5 to 11

Sept. 27, 2021 -- Pfizer-BioNTech plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 12 soon, which could make the shot available to ages 5-11 this fall and on Tuesday submitted data from clinical trials to the FDA. "These results are the first from a pivotal trial...
MedicalXpress

Are stillbirths more common in women infected with COVID?

COVID-19 is surging in U.S. states with low vaccination rates, and these places may also be seeing a higher-than-usual number of stillbirths linked to the virus. While the number of stillbirths is still very low nationally, doctors in the deep South have noticed increases in stillbirths, NBC News reported. One...
