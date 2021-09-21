CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks drop the most since May on worries over China, Fed

By The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 10 days ago

Stocks on Wall Street closed sharply lower Monday, mirroring losses overseas and handing the S&P 500 index its biggest drop in four months. Worries about heavily indebted Chinese real estate developers — and the damage they could do to investors worldwide if they default — rippled across markets. Investors are also concerned that the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal this week that it's planning to pull back some of the support measures it's been giving markets and the economy.

www.decaturdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Abbott Laboratories' innovative portfolio of medical devices will continue driving strong growth. Visa still has a long runway for growth within its large and expanding market. The stock market has been on a fantastic run in the past year and a half. Since bottoming out in late March 2020 following...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial System#Fed#Chinese#The U S Federal Reserve#Nasdaq#The Hang Seng#European#Lehman Brothers#Great Recession#Congress#The U S Treasury
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
STOCKS
NBC Miami

$80 Oil Is Sending the Market Toward Demand Destruction, Morgan Stanley Says

With winter ahead and a gas crunch in Europe, the demand picture appears promising. But demand destruction could be imminent as prices climb higher, some experts are warning. Higher energy prices will also fuel even higher inflation, which poses a significant threat to demand. The current energy market picture is...
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

Bristol Myers Squibb has multiple growth drivers to help offset expected sales declines for Revlimid. Sanofi is enjoying especially strong growth from several drugs developed with Regeneron. Vertex dominates the cystic fibrosis market and has several potential catalysts on the way. Many investors like to buy shares of large drugmakers...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy