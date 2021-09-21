Prep football notebook: It’s the battle of undefeated Tigers as Hartselle faces Russellville

Buy Now Hartselle’s Bryan Moore, left, and Russellville’s John Ritter are two of the most successful young head coaches in North Alabama. Ritter has 65 wins in nine years as a head coach. Moore has 60 wins in seven years. [FILE PHOTOS]

It’s the sixth week of the high school season and that means a week with no region games.

That gives schools the opportunity to play out-of-region rivals. Most of these games are rivalry matchups like Danville at Priceville, Hatton at East Lawrence and East Limestone at West Limestone.

The biggest game on the schedule is the battle of undefeated Tigers at Hartselle’s J.P. Cain Stadium. The Russellville Golden Tigers (5-0) play the Hartselle Tigers (5-0). Last week, Russellville was ranked No. 7 in Class 5A. Hartselle was ranked No. 6 in Class 6A.

Hartselle and Russellville have a lot in common. The school systems are city systems with one high school. Excellence in sports is a way of life, particularly on the football field.

Russellville’s 647-353-31 all-time record with a 65% winning percentage ranks 12th in the state. The wins include 18 region or area championships and state championships in 1967 and 1968.

Hartselle’s 636-416-31 all-time record with a 60% winning percentage ranks 15th in the state. The wins include 18 region or area championships and a state championship in 2011.

Russellville leads the all-time series at 24-10-1, but Hartselle has won seven of the last eight meetings.

Both football programs are led by young head coaches who have figured out how to be successful at a young age.

Hartselle’s Bryan Moore, who turned 36 on July 17, is 60-16 in seven years as a head coach. That includes three years at Eufaula and two years at Jasper. He is now in his second season at Hartselle. His teams made the playoffs six out of six years with region championships at Jasper in 2018 and 2019.

Russellville’s John Ritter, who turned 37 on July 14, is 65-31 in nine years as a head coach. That includes two years at Red Bay and three years at West Morgan, and he’s now in his fourth year at Russellville. His teams have made the playoffs in seven out of eight years with region championships at West Morgan in 2017 and Russellville in 2020.

This will be the fourth head-to-head meeting for Moore and Ritter. Moore won the first three, including two at Jasper in 2018, by a 42-13 score, and in 2019, by a 31-0 score.

Last season’s matchup at Russellville was a big one for Hartselle. The visiting Tigers won 38-14 in a game that helped propel a 3-2 Hartselle team to a 4-1 regular season finish.

Since the schools are not in the same classification, they choose to play each other. If they continue to play and considering the age of the head coaches, the Moore vs. Ritter rivalry could easily last 20 more years.

In case you missed it

• Quez Watkins (Athens) had another big game Sunday for the Philadelphia Eagles. He caught two passes for 117 yards in the 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Watkins had a 91-yard reception from quarterback Jalen Hurts that, believe it or not, was not a touchdown reception. How often does that happen?

• In the college ranks, Centre College’s Trentin Dupper (Decatur) threw for three touchdowns Saturday in a 40-21 win over Maryville College. Centre (2-0) competes on the NCAA Division III level.

Dupper’s numbers through two games are 37-of-54 passing for 476 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions along with 27 carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Centre, which is in Danville, Kentucky, hosts Trine College on Saturday at 7 p.m.

• UAB’s Keondre Swoopes (Hartselle) grabbed his second interception of the season in a 40-6 win over North Texas. Swoopes had an interception the week before vs. Georgia. UAB visits Tulane on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

• Austin Peay’s Jevon Jackson (Austin) scored his first college touchdown Saturday in the Governors’ 59-35 win over Morehead. He had five carries for 35 yards and caught one pass for one yard. Austin Peay visits Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at 2 p.m.

• Texas Tech running back Chadarius Townsend (Tanner) rushed for 28 yards on five carries in the Red Raiders’ 54-21 win over Florida International. Texas Tech visits Texas on Saturday at 11 a.m. on WAAY, Channel 31.

• Troy defensive back Reddy Steward (Austin) had two tackles in Troy’s 21-9 win over Southern Miss. Troy visits Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

• Middle Tennessee safety Reed Blankenship (West Limestone) had 11 tackles in the Blue Raiders’ 27-13 loss to UTSA. MTSU plays at Charlotte on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.

