The Big Ten office in Indy was a bit off this week. Rarely, do they have to deal with a week where Ohio State loses. I hope the staff was able to find their offices this week. I'm sure they cancelled the meeting where they review the competence of their Big Ten officials. Actually, that weekly meeting at the Big Ten offices is on the calendar as a joke so the members can go golfing.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO