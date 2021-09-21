CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed likely to signal pullback in support

By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is expected this week to send its clearest signal yet that it will start reining in its ultra-low-interest rate policies later this year, a first step toward unwinding the extraordinary support it's given the economy since the pandemic struck 18 months ago. Many economists think...

schiffgold.com

Shock! There’s Corruption at the Fed!

The Federal Reserve not only runs US monetary policy with its interest rate manipulations and its quantitative easing program; it also “regulates” financial institutions. That’s why the fact that several Fed members made multiple multimillion-dollar stock trades in 2020 even as the central bank was putting its big fat thumb on the economic scales is more than a little problematic.
ECONOMY
mediaite.com

Fed Chair Powell Tells House Lawmakers: ‘No Intention to Ban’ Cryptocurrency

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell assured lawmakers on Thursday that he does not intend to move toward banning cryptocurrency in the United States. He made the comment during a committee hearing in response to a question from Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), who asked Powell, “Is it your intention to ban or limit the use of cryptocurrencies, like we’re seeing in China?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Yellen throws cold water on trillion-dollar coin solution for debt ceiling stalemate

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said "the only way" to avoid a default on the U.S. debt is for Congress to pass legislation to raise the debt ceiling, throwing cold water on the radical idea of minting a trillion-dollar coin to get around the politically difficult vote. Rep. William Timmons, a Republican of South Carolina, asked Yellen to comment on the idea. He said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi "gave oxygen" to the proposed trillion-dollar coin when she mentioned it during a press conference on Wednesday. Timmons asked Yellen to "please tell me this is not a legitimate policy proposal." In response, Yellen said: "I believe that the only way to handle the debt ceiling is for Congress to raise it and show the world, financial markets and the public that we're a country that will pay our bills." However, in a question from Rep. Sean Casten, Democrat from Illinois, Yellen said she would support legislation to remove the requirement for a vote on the debt limit by Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jerome Powell
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
STOCKS
#Inflation#Pullback#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Jpmorgan Chase
The Independent

Powell defends Fed policies, says inflation may persist

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday defended the ultra-low interest rate policies he has pursued since the pandemic decimated the economy more than 18 months ago.But he acknowledged inflation has stayed higher for longer than he expected. At a panel sponsored by the European Central Bank Powell was asked if the Fed is “overdoing it” with its policy of cutting its short-term interest rate to nearly zero and purchasing $120 billion a month in bonds to lower longer-term rates.“The historical record is thick with examples of underdoing it,” Powell responded. “And pretty much in every cycle, we...
BUSINESS
