Canada’s main opposition party concedes defeat after PM Trudeau wins third term

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – Erin O’Toole, the leader of Canada’s main opposition Conservative Party, conceded defeat on Tuesday after failing to block Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals from securing a third term. Speaking to supporters in his home electoral district outside Toronto, O’Toole said he had called Trudeau to congratulate him....

arcamax.com

Trudeau wins historic third term, but without coveted majority

OTTAWA, Canada — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to win a third term in a snap election but fall short of regaining the parliamentary majority he was seeking. CTV News and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. projected his governing Liberal Party will win a plurality of seats and form a minority government.
POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox: The leaders of the main parties contesting Canada's election

OTTAWA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Here are brief profiles of the main Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept. 20 election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) - Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a party from third place to an election win. Damaged by allegations that his government improperly intervened in a criminal case against a Quebec-based construction company and by revelations that he had worn blackface as a younger man, Trudeau lost his parliamentary majority in 2019 and now heads a minority government. Trudeau, the son of the late Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has championed gender equality, toughened environmental laws, and spent heavily on economic and social supports amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His party also launched a national daycare program, signing deals with a majority of provinces before the election was called. He has twice been found in breach of federal ethics rules. Trudeau has faced crowds of angry protesters during the current campaign, most of them opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He sank in polls early in the campaign but recent surveys suggest he is recovering.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Trudeau begins third term weakened at helm of Canada minority government

Justin Trudeau's snap election gamble has landed the Canadian leader back at square one: reelected without a majority, the liberal prime minister will once more need backing from opposition rivals to govern. His Liberals were leading or elected in 158 out of 338 electoral districts, according to official projections Tuesday morning. The Conservatives, with 119 seats, will return to Ottawa as official opposition, while Trudeau will need to try to secure support from smaller factions -- the separatist Bloc Quebecois (with 34 seats) or the leftist New Democrats (25) -- to pass his agenda. Before going back to work, Trudeau gladhanded commuters at a subway station in his Montreal electoral district of Papineau. "It is I who thank you," he told supporters, snapping selfies with a few.
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Justin Trudeau set for third term after 156 seat victory

OTTAWA, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Canada's Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau is to continue his third mandate as prime minister in his second minority government. Trudeau's party has won 156 seats of the House of Commons in the 44th general election, followed by the Conservative Party with 121 seats, Bloc Quebecois 32, the New Democratic Party 27 and the Green Party two, according to local media.
POLITICS
theenergymix.com

LIBERAL MINORITY: 60% Vote for Climate Action as Trudeau Wins Third Term

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a third term, more climate hawks took seats in the House of Commons, and nearly a dozen organizations demanded immediate action on the climate emergency as Canada’s $650-million pandemic election produced another minority parliament Monday night. The total price tag for the campaign was about...
ELECTIONS
industryglobalnews24.com

Justin Trudeau wins the third term, but this time fails to get majority

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returns to power the third time. The Liberals were leading in 156 electoral districts. Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returned to power on Monday. This time, he failed to gain an absolute majority, according to the reports by television networks. Trudeau called the snap election last...
WORLD
wtaq.com

Singapore’s main opposition party seeks changes to foreign interference law

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s main opposition, The Workers’ Party, has called for changes to be made to a draft foreign interference law, citing a need for more transparency, after experts and rights groups also raised concerns about the law’s broad provisions. The government this month proposed the legislation to tackle...
POLITICS
The Independent

German lawmakers meet to mull fallout from election

Germany's newly elected lawmakers are holding their first meetings on Tuesday as their parties digest the fallout of the election that reduced outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s bloc to its worst-ever result and start the process of putting together a new government.The narrow winners of Sunday's parliamentary election, the center-left Social Democrats of Olaf Scholz underlined their hopes of a quick start to talks with the likely kingmakers in a new government. And several prominent figures in Merkel's Union bloc questioned an initial push by election loser Armin Laschet to lead a new administration. Since neither of the...
ELECTIONS
AFP

US senators warn Brazil's Bolsonaro on democracy

Top senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party warned Tuesday that the US relationship with Brazil would be at risk if President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect democratic norms in October 2022 elections. The far-right leader, one of the leading international allies of Donald Trump, has warned that Brazil could see scenes reminiscent of the January 6 mob violence in Washington by supporters of the former US president's false claims of election fraud. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, four Democratic senators said that disruption in Brazil's democracy "would jeopardize the very foundation" of relations between the Western Hemisphere's two most populous nations. "We urge you to make clear that the United States supports Brazil's democratic institutions, and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences," said the senators including Dick Durbin, the chamber's number two Democrat, and Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Japan's ruling party to vote for new leader to replace Suga

Japan s governing party will vote to pick its new leader Wednesday, with the presumed next prime minister facing imminent, crucial tasks such as addressing a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring strong alliance with Washington amid growing regional security risks.The new leader also needs to change the party's high-handed reputation, worsened by the outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who angered the public over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and insistence on holding the Olympics in Tokyo this past summer.The long-ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party desperately needs to quickly turn around plunging public support ahead of lower house elections coming...
POLITICS
AFP

New Line 3 pipeline ready to move oil from Canada to US: Enbridge

The replacement Line 3 pipeline -- the first new conduit from Canada's oil sands to US refineries built in years -- is "substantially completed" and will be ready to move oil starting Friday, Enbridge announced. "We're thrilled" it'll start moving oil after "a long process" to get it built, with the first shipments likely early next week, Enbridge chief communications officer Mike Fernandez told AFP. The 1,765-kilometre-long (1,097-mile) pipeline from Edmonton, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin replaces a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s, and doubles its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Czech, Hungarian leaders warn of Afghan migration

The prime minister of Hungary on Wednesday brought his anti-immigration views to the Czech Republic, where a fellow leader has made migration a major campaign topic before the country's general election next week. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Hungary's Viktor Orban shared their views during a meeting in a northern Czech city. Orban called illegal migration a threat to the future of countries in Central Europe Orban said he expected “millions” of refugees from Afghanistan to try to reach the European Union as part of a new mass migration wave.Babis, an admirer of Orban’s hardline policies, said his...
IMMIGRATION
go955.com

Ireland doubles 2021 economic growth forecast, budget plans unchanged

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s finance ministry on Thurdsay doubled its forecast for economic growth and for expansion in domestic demand this year, citing a very strong economic recovery from disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross domestic product jumped 21.6% year on year in the second quarter as Ireland reopened...
BUSINESS

