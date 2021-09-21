Columbia Partner John Kuppens Earns Pharmaceutical, Medical Device Law and Compliance Certification

In recent years, biocompatibility and compliance with the ISO 10993 family of standards have been an area of significant attention for both medical device and pharmaceutical companies. Biocompatibility in itself is not something new; in fact, ISO 10993 dates back to the early ‘90s, prior to the FDA’s publication in 2016 of guidance on Use of International Standard ISO10993-1, “Biological evaluation of medical devices – Part 1: Evaluation and testing within a risk management process” (updated in 2020), as well as the FDA’s Office of Device Evaluation (ODE) Blue Book Memorandum #G95-1 (1995). The renewed emphasis on biocompatibility may have resulted from global regulatory bodies’ recent attention on biocompatibility programs and more stringent review of biocompatibility studies and/or biological safety assessments. In addition, the recent implementation of EU Medical Device Regulation 2017/745 and the incorporation of biocompatibility requirements for medical devices and combination products such as drug delivery devices within the regulation further renewed attention to companies’ biocompatibility programs and strategies.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 14 DAYS AGO