Columbia Partner John Kuppens Earns Pharmaceutical, Medical Device Law and Compliance Certification

Cover picture for the articleNelson Mullins issued the following announcement on Sept. 15. Seton Hall University School of Law has awarded Columbia partner John Kuppens with a graduate certificate in Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Law and Compliance. Kuppens earned the designation after undergoing three eight-week intense courses focused on FDA Regulation and Liability; Compliance Issues in the Life Sciences - Advertising, Promotion, and Transparency; and Compliance Issues in the Life Sciences - Fraud and Corruption.

meddeviceonline.com

9 Pitfalls To Avoid In Data Integrity in Pharmaceutical and Device Development & Operations

In the first article of this two-part series, I shared five common misconceptions in data integrity (DI). In this article, I will illustrate with examples areas where I have seen significant DI implementation problems in companies I have worked with. This should not be viewed as an exhaustive listing but rather those I have found that illustrate the diversity of issues.
SOFTWARE
Medscape News

MHRA Consultation on Future of Medical Device Regulation

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has launched a 10-week public consultation on the future of medical device regulation. The consultation is seeking views from across the medical device and health care sectors, medical practitioners, patients and the wider public to inform the MHRA’s future approach. The MHRA would like to hear from those who research, manufacture, supply and use medical devices.
HEALTH
meddeviceonline.com

How To Build An Exceptional Medical Device Biocompatibility Program

In recent years, biocompatibility and compliance with the ISO 10993 family of standards have been an area of significant attention for both medical device and pharmaceutical companies. Biocompatibility in itself is not something new; in fact, ISO 10993 dates back to the early ‘90s, prior to the FDA’s publication in 2016 of guidance on Use of International Standard ISO10993-1, “Biological evaluation of medical devices – Part 1: Evaluation and testing within a risk management process” (updated in 2020), as well as the FDA’s Office of Device Evaluation (ODE) Blue Book Memorandum #G95-1 (1995). The renewed emphasis on biocompatibility may have resulted from global regulatory bodies’ recent attention on biocompatibility programs and more stringent review of biocompatibility studies and/or biological safety assessments. In addition, the recent implementation of EU Medical Device Regulation 2017/745 and the incorporation of biocompatibility requirements for medical devices and combination products such as drug delivery devices within the regulation further renewed attention to companies’ biocompatibility programs and strategies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Inside Indiana Business

Paragon Medical Expanding Ortho Device Plant

PIERCETON - Kosciusko County-based Paragon Medical has broken ground on a 34,000-square-foot addition to its manufacturing plant in the town of Pierceton. The medical device maker says it will initially invest $16 million on this project with plans to invest an additional $19 million over the next five years. The...
PIERCETON, IN
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Circuit checkers for medical devices

For some medical applications, the reliability of components is vital. Shiraz Vakharia of Knowles highlights some of the application-specific decisions medical device designers need to make. In the medical industry, highly reliable electronic components are necessary for a variety of devices – ranging from systems that diagnose, such as magnetic...
ELECTRONICS
meddeviceonline.com

Choosing The Right Polymer For Your Medical Device Component

Choosing the right polymer for your medical device component?. Choosing the right polymer can determine the durability, use, expense involved and other key factors that will go into producing a medical device. What is the standard decision process a device manufacturer follows to determine which compound is the best for the application? Flexan’s process asks key questions to determine the right outcome, so let’s take a closer look.
