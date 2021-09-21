Columbia Partner John Kuppens Earns Pharmaceutical, Medical Device Law and Compliance Certification
Nelson Mullins issued the following announcement on Sept. 15. Seton Hall University School of Law has awarded Columbia partner John Kuppens with a graduate certificate in Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Law and Compliance. Kuppens earned the designation after undergoing three eight-week intense courses focused on FDA Regulation and Liability; Compliance Issues in the Life Sciences - Advertising, Promotion, and Transparency; and Compliance Issues in the Life Sciences - Fraud and Corruption.legalnewsline.com
