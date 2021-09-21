CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

High school volleyball roundup: Smith, Davis key for Austin in weekend tournament

By Staff reports
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 10 days ago

GUNTERSVILLE — Jakaya Smith finished with 39 kills, 68 digs, eight blocks and three aces as Austin’s volleyball team went 4-2 at the Supreme Courts Tournament in Guntersville on Saturday.

The Black Bears picked up wins over Sardis (25-19, 25-14), Cherokee County (25-12, 25-18), East Limestone (25-18, 15-25, 15-13) and Buckhorn (25-22, 12-25, 15-9).

Austin dropped matches to Jasper (18-25, 25-17, 15-13) and Athens (25-19, 22-25, 15-8) to move to 14-17 on the season.

Katie Davis had 35 kills, 24 digs, 20 blocks and a pair of aces for Austin. Emily Overstreet had 112 assists, 10 digs and eight aces and Kinsley Higdon had 54 digs.

--

Parker hits career milestone

Danville’s Faith Parker recorded her 1,000th career kill this week as the Hawks went 8-1 in volleyball action.

Danville (26-13) picked up wins over Fairview, Holly Pond, Vinemont, Curry, Cornerstone Christian, Lexington, Jacksonville and Muscle Shoals and dropped a match to Loretto.

Parker finished the week with 77 kills and 49 digs. Audrey Marshall had 53 kills and 62 digs.

