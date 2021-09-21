Tyler Consolidated Wins In All Three Phases in Monday Night Game
SISTERSVILLE — Behind 252 first-half yards and three special teams scores, Tyler Consolidated defeated Calhoun County 46-14 at home in a rare bout of Monday night football. The Silver Knights (2-2) scored four touchdowns on offense, two on special teams and added a safety as the cherry on top of the victory. Receiver Jayden Helmick was electric for the Knights, catching a 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trenton Huffman, returning a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and returning a kickoff 55 yards for another score.www.theintelligencer.net
