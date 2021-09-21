Schaumburg Township GOP collecting household items for Afghan refugees

After yet another attack that caused injuries to people and animals, two dogs that were kicked out of Palatine this summer have been euthanized. The American pit bull and Akita mix were owned by former Palatine resident Meleina Teodoro. They had attacked people and their dogs -- one of whom died -- in Palatine and Elmwood Park in May and August, respectively.

PALATINE, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO