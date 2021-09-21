Schaumburg Township GOP collecting household items for Afghan refugees
The Schaumburg Township Republican Organization is partnering with the nonprofit organization Chicagoland World Relief to provide donations of household items to help the estimated 500 Afghan refugee families who will be settling in the Chicago area. These are refugees who helped our country by providing intelligence, interpretation and support to American troops in Afghanistan over the last 20 years, according to STRO officials.www.dailyherald.com
