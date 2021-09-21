CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg Township GOP collecting household items for Afghan refugees

By Daily Herald report
 10 days ago

The Schaumburg Township Republican Organization is partnering with the nonprofit organization Chicagoland World Relief to provide donations of household items to help the estimated 500 Afghan refugee families who will be settling in the Chicago area. These are refugees who helped our country by providing intelligence, interpretation and support to American troops in Afghanistan over the last 20 years, according to STRO officials.

