CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hall, NY

‘Fees Must Fall,’ Student Protestors Call For Lower Costs, More Aid

By Tamara Kamis
Cornell Daily Sun
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“No good school costs this much money,” students chanted in front of Day Hall on Friday afternoon, protesting for a more affordable education for all students. After students, including Samuel Reveiz ‘24, Logan Morales ’22, Katrina Cassell ‘23 and Joseph Mullen ’24, spoke about challenges obtaining financial aid packages and difficult working conditions for student employees, organizers gave an open letter signed by over 80 students, faculty and staff to Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life. The letter called for a tuition freeze and the immediate release of all financial aid packages among other demands.

cornellsun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Square News

Opinion: NYU must create a more welcoming community for transfer students

A week before I left Arizona, my family and I celebrated my last few days in my hometown. A constant barrage of questions from my relatives lingered in my mind: “aren’t you nervous to move to New York by yourself?” and “how will you meet anyone?” and “isn’t it terrifying not knowing anyone?”. The answer to most of these questions was a polite smile and something like “I guess I’ll figure it out.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uw.edu

Office of Student Financial Aid

Autumn 2021 quarter financial aid disbursements to tuition accounts begins on Thursday, September 23rd for students who meet the criteria on the Disbursements page. The Office of Student Financial Aid at the University of Washington Tacoma provides education, guidance, and support to individuals and families in the financial aid process. We administer Federal, State, and Institutional aid programs to students at UW Tacoma. An education at the University of Washington Tacoma is an investment in each student's future success. We are dedicated to helping students and their families finance a high-quality education.
SEATTLE, WA
CU Boulder News & Events

Call for graduate student mentors

The CU Boulder McNair Scholars Program is a federal TRIO grant designed to prepare undergraduate students for doctoral studies through involvement in research and other scholarly activities. McNair Scholars are either first-generation college students with financial need or members of a group that is traditionally underrepresented in graduate education. The program goal to increase PhD attainment for students from underrepresented segments of society.
BOULDER, CO
Kansas State Collegian

Student Services Fee provides more than students realize

Every semester, Kansas State students pay a Student Services Fee. The fee – previously known as the Campus Privilege fee – is $465.48 for full-time undergraduate and graduate students. It supports many service benefits students receive every semester. According to the Student Governing Association Student Services Fee page, those services include extracurricular, health and educational benefits.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hall, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Freshmen and Transfer S.A. Candidates Discuss COVID-19, Financial Aid, Housing at Special Forum

Student Assembly candidates gathered to present their plans to address COVID-19 concerns, financial aid delays and dissatisfaction with housing in a special forum on Sept. 23. The candidates, running for freshman and transfer representative seats, largely focused on student resources in their platforms. They expressed support for providing students with hybrid learning options, increasing financial aid and lowering tuition, increasing mental health resources, improving housing quality and making Cornell Dining more accessible.
COLLEGES
scotscoop.com

Students aid regrowth of local businesses

Whether it be a quick bite before school or a midday snack after a tiresome day, numerous students have paid a visit to the Carlmont Shopping Center within the past month after returning to in-person learning. The stores around and at the local shopping center have recently experienced rapid growth...
BELMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#College Student#Student Union#Student Services#University President#Protest Riot#Cornell Students
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Center for Health Equity Organizes Affinity Groups for Marginalized Students

The undergraduate student chapter of the Cornell Center for Health Equity is organizing affinity groups to support and build community among BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students, and students with disabilities. The groups will officially begin meeting in October. Raksha Krishnan ’22 and Simone Lee ’22, co-presidents of the CCHEq undergraduate chapter,...
HEALTH
Cornell Daily Sun

STUDENT ASSEMBLY VIEWPOINT | Your First Opportunity to Become a Civically Engaged Cornellian

Few unifiers exist within an incoming class of over 3,000 first-years and hundreds of transfer students. Impressive scholastic ability, strong leadership and commitment to community surely make up this class, but what most strongly brings this community together are the endless opportunities these students will encounter during their time at Cornell. As the Student Assembly’s Director of Elections, as the President of Cornell Votes and as a student who has dedicated himself to the importance of our community’s civic participation, I specifically write to all of our first-year and transfer students: voting for your representatives in the Student Assembly is your first opportunity to become a civically engaged Cornellian and take part of the shared governance system Cornell prides itself upon.
COLLEGES
dailybruin.com

DSU calls on UCLA to offer more COVID-19 accommodations, clarity for students

This post was updated Sept. 30 at 6:20 p.m. The Disabled Student Union is urging UCLA to offer more hybrid learning options for students concerned about the spread of COVID-19 on campus. The DSU created a petition to encourage UCLA to provide more hybrid and remote instruction for students and...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Valley Colleges welcomes more students on campus this fall

Yakima, WA – Yakima Valley College is preparing to welcome back more students to campus on Monday now that they’re offering more classes in person. While YVC continued some in-person classes like dentistry classes during the pandemic, they are now bring back science labs, drama, art study and English literacy classes.
YAKIMA, WA
Cornell Daily Sun

S.A. Debates Haiti, Staff Policy, Funding, Greek Life Representation

In Thursday’s Student Assembly meeting, representatives updated assembly organization and voting procedures, addressed nationwide controversy over the U.S. treatment of Haitian migrants and weighed in on campus issues. The assembly passed Resolution 25, which calls for Cornell to condemn the Biden administration’s treatment of Haitian refugees. It responds to federal...
ITHACA, NY
kankakeetimes.com

4 Fall Financial Aid Workshops

Kankakee Community College issued the following announcement on Sept. 27. Kankakee Community College is hosting workshops to help college-bound students and their parents understand the financial aid and scholarship process. Staff also will explain and clarify the types of aid which are available. Each workshop includes how to fill out...
KANKAKEE, IL
Herald News

Fall River aims to get more students vaccinated

Good morning, folks, and hope you’re enjoying fall so far! Or is it autumn?. Eight schools across Fall River will hold vaccine clinics over the next few weeks in an effort to increase the number of students who are vaccinated against COVID-19. All the clinics are free and will not require insurance or ID. Students under 18 will have to have a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated. Learn more about this effort to spread the vaccine here.
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy