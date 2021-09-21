‘Fees Must Fall,’ Student Protestors Call For Lower Costs, More Aid

Few unifiers exist within an incoming class of over 3,000 first-years and hundreds of transfer students. Impressive scholastic ability, strong leadership and commitment to community surely make up this class, but what most strongly brings this community together are the endless opportunities these students will encounter during their time at Cornell. As the Student Assembly’s Director of Elections, as the President of Cornell Votes and as a student who has dedicated himself to the importance of our community’s civic participation, I specifically write to all of our first-year and transfer students: voting for your representatives in the Student Assembly is your first opportunity to become a civically engaged Cornellian and take part of the shared governance system Cornell prides itself upon.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO