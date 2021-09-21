‘Fees Must Fall,’ Student Protestors Call For Lower Costs, More Aid
“No good school costs this much money,” students chanted in front of Day Hall on Friday afternoon, protesting for a more affordable education for all students. After students, including Samuel Reveiz ‘24, Logan Morales ’22, Katrina Cassell ‘23 and Joseph Mullen ’24, spoke about challenges obtaining financial aid packages and difficult working conditions for student employees, organizers gave an open letter signed by over 80 students, faculty and staff to Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life. The letter called for a tuition freeze and the immediate release of all financial aid packages among other demands.cornellsun.com
