CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Wednesday Panel to Discuss Migration and Storytelling

By Noorejehan Umar
Cornell Daily Sun
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 22, Cornell’s Migrations Initiative is bringing together a panel of journalists and academics for a discussion on the challenges of reporting on migration. The event, titled “Migration in the Media,” will center on how to produce stories about complex border issues to bring about change. The speakers will discuss questions of representation in reporting, the media’s effects on creating dominant narratives, the politicization of migration and other issues in migration reporting and storytelling.

cornellsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
monmouth.edu

University Holds Constitution Day Panel Discussion

The Monmouth University School of Humanities and Social Sciences held a panel discussion on the wrongful convictions of Rubin “Hurricane” Carter and John Artis on Friday, Sept. 17. The event took place over Zoom and featured panelists John Artis, H. Lee Sarokin, Lesra Martin, Vanessa Potkin, and moderator Raymond M....
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
uab.edu

UAB presents third panel discussion on COVID-19 for the public

The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine presents the third in a series of panel discussions, What’s New with COVID-19, with the latest information available on the pandemic. This session, open to the public and to health care providers across the state, will feature Rachael Lee, M.D., MSPH, assistant professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases and David Kimberlin, M.D., professor and co-director, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Cornell Daily Sun

AGGARWAL | Expanding the Scope of Policy at Cornell

This semester, Cornell University officially opened a new school: the Cornell Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy. Named after Jeb E. Brooks MBA ‘70 and the Brooks Family Foundation, this new school “aims to unite policy-related disciplines and increase Cornell’s prominence in the social sciences.”. As the newest school...
COLLEGES
Cornell Daily Sun

Harvard Prof. Robert Livingston to Discuss Book on Anti-Racism in Virtual Event

Harvard professor and author Robert W. Livingston will interact with the Cornell community Wednesday in a virtual conversation discussing his 2021 book, The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations. Livingston wrote the book following Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornell#The East Asia Program#The Migrations Initiative#Global Grand Challenge#Latin American#Caribbean Studies#School Of Public Policy
Cornell Daily Sun

STUDENT ASSEMBLY VIEWPOINT | Your First Opportunity to Become a Civically Engaged Cornellian

Few unifiers exist within an incoming class of over 3,000 first-years and hundreds of transfer students. Impressive scholastic ability, strong leadership and commitment to community surely make up this class, but what most strongly brings this community together are the endless opportunities these students will encounter during their time at Cornell. As the Student Assembly’s Director of Elections, as the President of Cornell Votes and as a student who has dedicated himself to the importance of our community’s civic participation, I specifically write to all of our first-year and transfer students: voting for your representatives in the Student Assembly is your first opportunity to become a civically engaged Cornellian and take part of the shared governance system Cornell prides itself upon.
COLLEGES
The Daily Collegian

Faculty member selected for panel discussion about documentaries

A Penn State assistant professor and award-winning filmmaker will participate in a virtual panel titled “Documenting History Through Documentary,” which will be presented by the Hollywood Radio and Television Society at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Boaz Dvir, who has directed and produced such critically acclaimed documentaries as “Jessie’s Dad” and...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Cornell Daily Sun

JOKHAI | The Discussion on Palestine Challenges Free Speech on Cornell’s Campus

Last Thursday, Cornell’s Institute for Comparative Modernities hosted a talk with Palestinian human rights lawyer, scholar and author Noura Erakat on the topics of “Palestine: Settler Colonialism, Sovereignty and Apartheid.” Erakat started by laying bare the ultimate struggle for academics when trying to address Israel’s occupation of Palestine. Ekarat finds that the main issue of talking about Palestine is the idea of Palestine as an exception to fundamental truth. It is deemed too complicated and, therefore, no truth seeker is allowed to appeal to basic decency or common sense. In her perspective, this state of being an exception leads to endless “debate” by those in power, but none that will protect Palestinians and their basic human rights.
EDUCATION
Cornell Daily Sun

S.A. Debates Haiti, Staff Policy, Funding, Greek Life Representation

In Thursday’s Student Assembly meeting, representatives updated assembly organization and voting procedures, addressed nationwide controversy over the U.S. treatment of Haitian migrants and weighed in on campus issues. The assembly passed Resolution 25, which calls for Cornell to condemn the Biden administration’s treatment of Haitian refugees. It responds to federal...
ITHACA, NY
University of Arkansas

Graduate Students to Hold Panel Discussion on Proxy Research Oct. 6

Three graduate students will serve as panelists in a discussion of their experiences with the current trend of utilizing proxy researchers from 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Oct. 6, via Zoom. Panelists include graduate students Michael Anthony, Amanda McGee and Ryan Smith. This panel discussion is part of the Graduate Student Speaker Series, a collaborative initiative between the University Libraries Special Collections Division and the Graduate School and International Education. Registration is required.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy