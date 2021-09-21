Wednesday Panel to Discuss Migration and Storytelling
On Sept. 22, Cornell’s Migrations Initiative is bringing together a panel of journalists and academics for a discussion on the challenges of reporting on migration. The event, titled “Migration in the Media,” will center on how to produce stories about complex border issues to bring about change. The speakers will discuss questions of representation in reporting, the media’s effects on creating dominant narratives, the politicization of migration and other issues in migration reporting and storytelling.cornellsun.com
