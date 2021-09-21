Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ING announces €1.7 billion share buyback programme. ING announced today the start of a share buyback programme under which it plans to repurchase ordinary shares of ING Groep, with a maximum total value of €1,744 million and for a number of shares not exceeding the authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders (10% of the issued shares). The share buyback programme will commence on 5 October 2021 and is expected to end no later than 5 May 2022. The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of ING.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO