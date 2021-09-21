Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 21, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 612,701 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from September 13, 2021 up to and including September 17, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €28.26 per share for a total consideration of €17.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 27,760,741 common shares for a total consideration of € 673 million.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0