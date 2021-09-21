CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 21, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 612,701 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from September 13, 2021 up to and including September 17, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €28.26 per share for a total consideration of €17.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Cloopen Plans $40M Share Buyback Plan

Cloud-based communications solution provider Cloopen Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE:RAAS) board approved a share repurchase program of up to $40 million of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs during twelve months commencing on September 28. The company plans to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance.
STOCKS
progressivegrocer.com

Ahold Delhaize Names Chief HR Officer

Ahold Delhaize has appointed Natalia Wallenberg its chief human resources officer. Wallenberg is joining the retail conglomerate from Syngenta Group, a global agricultural technology business with more than 49,000 associates working across 90 geographic markets, generating $23 billion in sales. She worked at Basel Switzerland-based Syngenta for nearly nine years,...
CHICAGO, IL
MarketWatch

Dell announces $5 billion share-buyback program

Dell Technologies Inc. offered a series of long-term guidance figures ahead of an analyst-day event Thursday. At the event, Dell plans to announce that it expects compound annual revenue growth of 3% to 4% through fiscal 2026, as well as compound annual growth in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of at least 6% in the same span, according to a release. The company also intends to announce its expectation for net income to adjusted free-cash flow conversion of at least 100% during this span. Dell plans to announce the approval of a share-buyback program of up to $5 billion...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In week 37 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 191,400,000 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahold Delhaize#European Union#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

C3 Metals Sells Interest in Rogers Creek Copper Project, BC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE: TOC) (OTCQB: TCVNF) (FSE: TV3) (WKN: A2PE64) ("Tocvan") whereby Tocvan will acquire the Company's 100% interest in the Rogers Creek Property located in British Columbia (the "Purchase and Sale Agreement"). Previously Tocvan held an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Rogers Creek Property from C3 Metals.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Stock buybacks ratchet up

A look at personal finance through data. Nearly 60% of the companies in the S&P 500 felt bullish on themselves and repurchased at least $5 million worth of their shares from the open market in the second quarter of this year. Apple led the pack, spending $25.6 billion on stock buybacks in the second quarter, the second-highest spend in S&P history. First-highest? Also Apple: The tech giant snatched $27.6 billion in its own stock in the fourth quarter of 2020.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Netherlands
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ChargePoint Holdings, For: Sep 28 Filed by: Burghardt Christopher

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The Stock Option vests in 48 equal monthly installments from November 6, 2017, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Starts Facebook (FB) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson initiates coverage on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Amplitude, Inc. For: Sep 28 Filed by: Wong Catherine

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Constitute restricted stock units ("RSUs") for which the Reporting Person is entitled to receive one (1) share...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Eezy Plc's Board has decided on directed share issue

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 1 OCTOBER 2021 AT 12.45. Eezy Plc's Board has decided on directed share issue. Eezy Plc's ("Eezy") Board of Directors has today, based on authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2021, decided on a directed share issue against payment. The share issue is related to closing the acquisition of Triton Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy, which acquisition was announced in a press release on 14 September 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Florida miner's lawsuit accuses JPMorgan of manipulating silver prices

LONDON (Reuters) - A Florida-based silver miner has filed a damages claim against JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM), accusing the bank of manipulating the silver market to push prices so low the company's mine had to close. The complaint, filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Share Buybacks Bring Mixed Results for Smart Share Global, Cloopen

Smart Share Global’s shares surged after it announced a $50 million stock buyback plan, while Cloopen’s were largely unchanged after it separately unveiled a similar plan. Purchasing by a major institutional buyer may have fueled Smart Share Global’s surge, as such big buyers look for bargains among depressed Chinese shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Tops Q3 EPS by 79c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.50, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $0.71. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.65 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Boris Peaker initiates coverage on Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AADI) with a Outperform rating. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Aadi with an Outperform rating without a price target. Aadi is a late clinical stage biotech company developing a nab formulation of sirolimus (Fyarro/ABI-009) for use in the rare tumor PEComa and tumors harboring TSC1/2 mutations. With a PUDFA date in November 2021 for PEComa and near term initiation of a tumor agnostic pivotal trial, we see upside to the stock."
MARKETS
local21news.com

Are food shortages returning? Local grocer shares updates

Pandemic shortages have returned for retailers across the country. Unfortunately, just in time for the holiday season customers are seeing bare shelves and limits on essential items. Costco recently announced it will limit things like water, toilet paper, and some cleaning supplies. In a recent call with analysts, Costco CFO...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
StreetInsider.com

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Acquires Unicep Packaging

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that it has acquired Unicep Packaging. As a Specialty Contract Manufacturer and Developer (SCMD) solutions provider, this business develops, formulates, manufactures and sells precision dosing dispensing packaging solutions, such as diagnostic test components, oral care applications and skin care products, primarily for the health care, diagnostics, animal health, oral care and personal care markets. It operates two manufacturing facilities located in Spokane, Washington and Sandpoint, Idaho and is projected to generate approximately $45 million in sales and approximately $18.3 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2021.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy