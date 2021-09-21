343i announces second Halo Infinite multiplayer tech preview dates, Arena and Big Team Battle confirmed
In the recent post for the Inside Infinite blog on the Halo Waypoint website, 343 Industries detailed what the company will include in the second Halo Infinite multiplayer preview and their plans to expand the test flight to encompass back-to-back weekends. The two upcoming test flights will split up the modes 343i will be testing, with Arena Mode (4v4) being the primary focus of the first weekend, September 23 to 26, and Big Team battle (12 v 12), which will be the focus for the following weekend, September 30 to October 3.www.gamepur.com
