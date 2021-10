Oct. 17, 1927 - Sept. 18, 2021. GRANVILLE — After a long, fruitful and full life, Andy finally got to go home after 93 years on this earth. He was one month short of his 94th birthday. He kicked the bucket and he kicked it hard. Our father always told us, "We all take our turn and when we do, we go to a better place." And that he did on Saturday, September 18th. He is reunited with his wife, Anne who predeceased him in 1998.