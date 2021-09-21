Sana’s CEO Discusses the Effect of the Pandemic on its Business
Austin-based Sana is a healthcare startup that provides health insurance plans as an alternative to big insurance providers like Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Cigna, and Humana. It competes with them by providing insurance that is, on average, 30 percent cheaper. Will Young, CEO and Co-Founder of Sana, recently answered questions about how the Pandemic has affected Sana’s operations.siliconhillsnews.com
Comments / 0