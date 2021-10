For Marshall County’s Chase Shelton, the month of August brought many opportunities to further his future in baseball. The sophomore attended the National Team Identification Series (NTIS) in Cary, North Carolina, for USA Baseball’s Midwest Region 16U team during the week of Aug. 11-15. And by the end of the month, Shelted was selected to play for Team 270 during the 24 State Games hosted by Prep Baseball Report (PBR).