Fayetteville, AR

Washington Regional Medical Center to expand at Drake Farms site in Fayetteville

Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE -- Washington Regional Medical Center on Monday announced plans to expand its campus to serve the region's growing health care needs. The hospital bought 15 acres west of its main campus, southwest of Gregg Avenue and Futrall Drive, for $6.63 million. The property is part of the proposed Drake Farms mixed-use development on about 175 acres northwest of Gregg Avenue and Drake Street.

www.arkansasonline.com

