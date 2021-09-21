CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

West Virginia Northern Community College Preparing for 50th Anniversary Bash

Intelligencer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia Northern Community College is so excited to start celebrating its 50th anniversary, it’s starting the party nine months early. Celebrations are scheduled this week on all three of the college’s campuses — Weirton, Wheeling and New Martinsville. Time capsules will be buried at each campus this week as part of Chicken Fest, which honors WVNCC’s mascot, the Thundering Chicken.

