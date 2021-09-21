West Virginia Northern Community College Preparing for 50th Anniversary Bash
West Virginia Northern Community College is so excited to start celebrating its 50th anniversary, it's starting the party nine months early. Celebrations are scheduled this week on all three of the college's campuses — Weirton, Wheeling and New Martinsville. Time capsules will be buried at each campus this week as part of Chicken Fest, which honors WVNCC's mascot, the Thundering Chicken.
