LEWISPORT — Bonnie Ward, 70, of Lewisport, passed away at her home on September 19, 2021. She was sad to leave her family but rejoiced knowing she would soon see Jesus, her husband, her son and other loved ones. Bonnie was born in Daviess County, on September 29, 1950 to the late Paul and Deloise Roberts. She was a member of Blackford Baptist Church and was a homemaker.