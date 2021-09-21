Watch In Awe As Thousands Of Chinook Salmon Make Their Seasonal Return To This Fish Hatchery In Northern California
By Emerson
Only In Northern California
10 days ago
Fall is in the air. That means the weather will be cooler, the leaves will start to change, and most importantly, the salmon will be making their seasonal migration! You can catch a view of the fall salmon run from numerous spots around Northern California, but Feather River Fish Hatchery is definitely a hot spot. Throughout the fall season, visitors can witness the sight of hundreds, even thousands, of salmon running along the Feather River during their epic journey.
Are you excited about the fall salmon run? This definitely makes for an awesome fall outing in Northern California. Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
There’s nothing like a hearty breakfast in a charming eatery to get your day goin’, especially if it’s at Bette’s! This landmark cafe serves all of your favorite breakfast classics all long. Don’t be fooled, though. This ain’t your average breakfast spot. In fact, Bette’s has become a favorite for putting its own unique spin on classic dishes. The soufflé pancakes are just one example of the delicious greatness that awaits!
The largest reservoir in California, Lake Shasta offers pure bliss in the form of crystal blue waters and lush forest surroundings. Consisting of 30,000 acres and 370 miles of shoreline, there’s definitely plenty of space to stretch out and explore at this beloved lake! A stay at Tsasdi Resort, a stunning waterfront lodge, makes for the ideal basecamp for your Lake Shasta adventures. The year-round cabin resort offers cozy lodging, amenities, and breathtaking views of the water. Scroll on to see what this waterfront paradise has to offer!
Roam the streets of Calistoga on any given day and you’ll probably get a whiff of something that smells like authentic Louisiana barbecue. That’s all thanks to Buster’s Southern BBQ, a longstanding roadside eatery that knows a thing or two about smoking meats. Serving up mouthwatering eats since the ’60s, we think it’s safe to say that Buster’s is a staple in Northern California. Do yourself a favor and try this legendary barbecue for yourself – your taste buds will thank you.
When it comes to East Coast versus West Coast, we’re obviously strong believers that West Coast is the best coast. However, we have to admit the East Coast has a leg up on some things, like bagels. After all, New York-style bagels are iconic for a reason. Lucky for us in the Golden State, we don’t have to travel across the country to get our hands on bagels like these. Boichik Bagels is a bagel shop in NorCal that does it right – they’ve even been named the best bagels by the New York Times! What more proof do you need?
Hot dogs are simple things – that’s the beauty of ’em, right? Ketchup, mustard, maybe some relish, and BAM, you’ve got a classic All-American hot dog. However, there’s one place in Northern California that knows that the more love you put into assembling the perfect hot dog, the better they taste. Originally from Santa Cruz, Parker’s Hot Dogs in Roseville will show you just how amazing a classic hot dog can be when they’re done right.
In the past, the River Fox Train in Sacramento has hosted a wine train, a beer train, and many other themed experiences. Now they’re adding a Fancy Hat Tea Train to the mix! This themed train ride is offered for one day only, so you’ll want to jump on it right away if it’s of your interest. Get out your fanciest hat and prepare to enjoy high tea while riding through the glorious Northern California landscape.
If you’ve ever been to Mono Lake, then you know exactly how special of a place it is. Located on the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada, this ancient saline lake is one of the oldest bodies of water in the western hemisphere. The desert lake is unusually lively and it’s most notably critical habitat for many waterfowl. However, it’s the lake’s bizarre appearance that makes it a must-see destination. Known for its “tufa towers”, you’ll get closer than ever to this ancient lake and its treasures when you take on a guided kayak tour with this company.
Tea parties aren’t just for kids…and they don’t have to be imaginary! In fact, this whimsical little tea room in Northern California will gladly host a real-life tea party for you and your friends. This charming destination looks like it was ripped straight from the Victorian era, complete with old-fashioned decor, a variety of classic English snacks, and all of the English-style tea you can drink. Your time here is bound to be memorable, that’s for sure!
