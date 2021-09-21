Watch In Awe As Thousands Of Chinook Salmon Make Their Seasonal Return To This Fish Hatchery In Northern California

Fall is in the air. That means the weather will be cooler, the leaves will start to change, and most importantly, the salmon will be making their seasonal migration! You can catch a view of the fall salmon run from numerous spots around Northern California, but Feather River Fish Hatchery is definitely a hot spot. Throughout the fall season, visitors can witness the sight of hundreds, even thousands, of salmon running along the Feather River during their epic journey.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The largest migration of fall-run Chinook salmon takes place every September and October in Northern California. There are many great places to witness this special migration, but the Feather River Fish Hatchery in Oroville is an especially fantastic destination.

Like other Pacific salmon, Chinook salmon are born in freshwater before migrating to sea. After spending anywhere from two to five years at sea, they start to make their epic return back to freshwater in order to spawn.

Although there's fish present at Feather River Fish Hatchery all year long, fall is arguably the best time to visit this place. Visitors can watch migrating salmon returning to the hatchery starting around mid-September and into November.

There are two sections at Feather River Fish Hatchery. The eastern side of the hatchery is where you can get up close with returning fish via the underwater viewing windows. The large Chinook salmon have traveled a long way and it's an amazing sight to see!

There's a great view of the fish barrier dam, as well. If you look closely, you'll spot salmon as they attempt to jump up the dam and into the Feather River. Visitors can enjoy a self-guided tour of the hatchery, or you can schedule a guided tour for the ultimate fall-run experience.

The western side of the hatchery consists of the spawning room, hatchery, and rearing ponds. This is where millions of Chinook salmon and steelhead are cared for before being released to the wild.

The annual fall-run of Chinook salmon is a reminder of just how incredible nature can be. Learn all about the salmon and see them in the flesh this season at Feather River Fish Hatchery. Check out the hatchery's website to learn more and see its visitor hours.

Are you excited about the fall salmon run? This definitely makes for an awesome fall outing in Northern California.