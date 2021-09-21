Manufacturing Success Series: Post-Offer Employment Screening and Return-to-Work Testing
Fox Rothschild LLP recently issued the following announcement. Manufacturers that utilize post-offer physical demands testing to ensure employees can perform the physical requirements of their jobs may be at risk for expensive, systemic investigation and litigation by the EEOC. A recent wave of litigation alleging ADA disability discrimination has targeted companies that use post-offer physical demands testing, as well as the companies performing the testing. Even well-intentioned and expert-designed testing can open up employers to protracted pattern or practice litigation by the EEOC or other class-based claims of disability discrimination.stlrecord.com
