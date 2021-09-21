Now’s a Good Time for Sericea Lespedeza Control

Sericea lespedeza (or just sericea for short) is a non-native invasive legume. Like far too many other weedy plants it was intentionally brought to this country from Asia and planted for erosion control, hay production, wildlife cover and food. It was introduced into the United States in 1896 in North Carolina. The USDA started researching it in 1924 and ultimately several varieties were released for general use as hay and erosion control. It was strongly promoted in the 1950s, I even still have a USDA bulletin in my files extolling the virtues of sericea with establishment and management recommendations. It wasn’t really identified as a weed issue until the early 1980s and was declared a noxious weed by the state of Kansas in 1988. But by then the genie was out of the bottle.