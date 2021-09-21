CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump is reportedly trying to dethrone Mitch McConnell

MSNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wall Street Journal is reporting Trump is looking to find a Republican challenger who is more loyal to him to primary and oust Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses with former Obama aide David Plouffe.Sept. 21, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 5

Related
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell is laughing in your faces, Democrats. Do something about this.

There’s an old maxim in politics that declares: “If you’re explaining, you’re losing.” Well, you’re also losing if you are sputtering with ineffectual outrage even as your opponent’s primary response is to laugh derisively in your face. That’s effectively what’s happening, after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
David Plouffe
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Brian Williams
Washington Post

Stephanie Grisham admits the Trump administration was dishonest

Working for Donald Trump warps your sense of reality, degrades your self-respect and wrecks your future. It also puts a fresh spin on what passes for professional achievement. For proof of that last consideration, consider how former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham looks back on her actions of Jan. 6, 2021. “One thing I’m proud of that day was that I was the first to resign over the siege on the Capitol,” writes Grisham in her new book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.” “And perhaps news of my departure emboldened others, or so I’d like to think. Shortly after news of my resignation leaked out, others resigned. Then Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao quit — a big deal, since she was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife. Then Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Then another. Then another.”
POTUS
MSNBC

You understand': Trump reportedly played hardball with Putin — but only for the cameras

According to a new book by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, former President Donald Trump told Vladimir Putin he had to act tough next to the Russian president - but only in public. “OK, I’m going to act a little tougher with you for a few minutes,” Grisham claims she heard Trump tell Putin in 2019. “But it’s for the cameras, and after they leave, we’ll talk. You understand.”Sept. 29, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

‘Dangerous’: Trump and GOP push new conspiracies after sham Arizona audit a bust

Donald Trump and his MAGA fans are denying the results of their own fake audit in Arizona after the audit found Biden won by even more than previously thought. As Trump and his allies ramp up their attack on democracy, The New York Times reports that they are also encouraging new conspiracy theories. These new attacks and conspiracies come as the January 6th select committee in Congress is attempting to get to the bottom of the insurrection. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss. Sept. 27, 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc
TheDailyBeast

‘Grim Reaper’ Mitch McConnell Is Coming to Kill the Economy

Mitch McConnell won another round in his quest for world domination when he blocked Democrats’ effort to act responsibly and step up to the thankless task of raising the debt limit. This went beyond his already irresponsible threat not to lift a finger to help Democrats lift it. Now he’s actively stopping them from doing the right thing on their own.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump’s fatal obsession with his base

Then-Attorney General William P. Barr warned President Trump in April 2020 that he would lose the general election if he continued to stoke his base at the expense of appealing to independent and moderate voters. Trump replied that his campaign aides told him he would win reelection if he got 65 million votes. That meant, he implied, he didn’t need to soften his tone or move to the middle.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: The Supreme Court has lost its non-partisan stature thanks to Mitch McConnell

Americans increasingly view the Supreme Court as a politically compromised institution immersed in partisan culture wars. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell recently demonstrated yet again that the nation is justified in this view. He is refusing to rule out yet another blockade of any Democratic court nominee should his party retake the Senate next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
mediaite.com

Mitch McConnell Gets Covid-19 Booster Shot: ‘It Was an Easy Decision’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Monday he got a covid-19 booster shot. McConnell got the booster the same day as President Joe Biden did. Boosters have been approved for seniors, health care workers, and other vulnerable individuals. McConnell said on the Senate floor Monday, “All throughout the pandemic, I’ve...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Arizona 'audit' flop fails Trump; furthers Republican degradation of democracy

Rachel Maddow reports on the muddled, hours-long presentation by Trump-friendly activists who struggled to understand the election system well enough to accuse it of defrauding Donald Trump of an election victory but failed on all fronts except to be a model for more attacks on elections by state Republicans across the United States.Sept. 25, 2021.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy