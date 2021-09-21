CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold Down, but Moves Small Ahead of Fed Policy Decision

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Gold was down on Tuesday morning in Asia. Investors were taking a risk-averse stance, however, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision and China Evergrande Group’s ongoing debt crisis. Gold futures inched down 0.08% to $1,762.35 by 12:14 AM ET (4:14 AM GMT). However, the yellow metal...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Fed’s Powell has no intent to ban Bitcoin or crypto

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell believes the federal government needs to regulate the cryptocurrency market, but that a blanket ban on Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets is not in the cards. Speaking in response to a question from Republican Representative Ted Budd of North Carolina, Powell clarified that a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
investing.com

Gold Gains After the Dollar fell on Dismal US Weekly Jobs Numbers

Gold yesterday settled up by 1.64% at 46521 after the dollar fell on dismal U.S. weekly jobs numbers, but recent declines driven by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon start tapering its economic support kept bullion on track for a quarterly drop. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased last week, data showed, which could raise concerns that the labor market is softening. German inflation accelerated at a record pace in September, data showed, highlighting growing price pressures as Europe’s largest economy recovers from the pandemic and its companies grapple with supply shortages.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Australian dollar jumps with energy

But base metals are in trouble as Chinese growth sinks:. The US Congress passed a stopgap spending bill in the House by 254 to 175 votes that will extend Government funding through to December 3. US final/third take on 2Q GDP was little changed at +6.7% annualised q/q from a...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Interest Rates#U S Federal Reserve#Bank Of England
The Independent

Powell defends Fed policies, says inflation may persist

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday defended the ultra-low interest rate policies he has pursued since the pandemic decimated the economy more than 18 months ago.But he acknowledged inflation has stayed higher for longer than he expected. At a panel sponsored by the European Central Bank Powell was asked if the Fed is “overdoing it” with its policy of cutting its short-term interest rate to nearly zero and purchasing $120 billion a month in bonds to lower longer-term rates.“The historical record is thick with examples of underdoing it,” Powell responded. “And pretty much in every cycle, we...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
ValueWalk

Dovish To Hawkish Fed: Sounds Bearish For Gold

With a more hawkish Fed disposition, non-commercial traders remaining dollar-strong, and the EUR/USD sinking, it doesn’t bode well for the metals. Winning Stocks for the Bull Market Ahead with ValueWorks’ Charles Lemonides. ValueWalk's Raul Panganiban interview with the founder of ValueWorks, Charles Lemonides. In this interview, we discuss the opportunities...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after closing mixed in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS), United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU). Data on wholesale inventories and international trade in goods will...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold retreats on dollar rally as Fed taper looms

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,722.50 per ounce by 1:32 p.m. EDT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 10 at $1,720.49. U.S. gold futures settled 0.8% lower at $1,722.9. Gold fell in choppy trading on Wednesday as the dollar rose and on growing confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon begin winding down its economic support measures.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to struggle to stay above $1750 ahead of US data, Fed speeches

Gold is recovering, changing hands above $1750. But as FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, technical setup on the 4H chart casts doubt on the bullish potential. “Gold traders refrain from placing fresh long bets on the metal ahead of the critical US Durable Goods data and a slew of central bankers’ speeches due later in the day. The ECB President Christine Lagarde is scheduled for an appearance, followed by the Fedspeak and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech.”
MARKETS
Pawtucket Times

Fed QE Taper And Gold

The Fed tapering QE4 isn’t bearish for gold at all. Slowing extreme money printing is a far cry from actual Fed tightening. The FOMC isn’t even considering unwinding QE monetary excesses through QT or launching a new rate-hike cycle.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bank of England decision, Gold falls as Fed ready to hike rates [Video]

Gold falls, Indices rise as Fed ready to hike rates. Gold prices were trading lower on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ higher, as markets continued to digest yesterday’s Fed announcement. The Federal Reserve began by confirming it would keep interest rates unchanged, whilst telling markets it would begin...
BUSINESS
investing.com

BoE Policy Decisions Come As Bombshell

The Bank of England (BoE) has remained dormant for a while. The regulator has occasionally made some statements but refrained from taking any action. In essence, it has followed in the footsteps of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve. Whenever the influential global central banks have made policy changes in the last few years, the BoE quickly followed suit.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Fed speeches in focus after central banks decisions

This week saw several central banks announce their rate decisions, with most of them leaving them unchanged and only offering indications of when there could be a potential change in monetary policy. While focus remains on the FED decision and economic projections released this week, today’s speeches by members of the US central bank could have an unexpected impact on markets in the near future. The speakers include FED chairman Powell and vice chair Clarida, who could provide further information on the timing of a potential tapering, which as we have seen previously has had an impact on US indices, the US Dollar along with Gold and other commodities. After news emerged that the Chinese giant Evergrande failed to make coupon payments yesterday, it will be interesting to see if the US central bankers will downplay the situation or if it will be a topic for the FED to discuss in order to avoid concerns of a chain reaction spilling into other global markets.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold settles slightly higher, extends gains after Fed policy statement

Gold prices settled with a modest gain on Wednesday, then moved up further after Federal Reserve officials signaled that they're almost ready to taper their bond-buying and expect to raise interest rates by late 2022. December gold was at $1,785.80 an ounce in electronic trading, following a settlement at $1,778.80, up 60 cents, or 0.03%, for the session.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy