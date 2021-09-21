Gold Down, but Moves Small Ahead of Fed Policy Decision

This week saw several central banks announce their rate decisions, with most of them leaving them unchanged and only offering indications of when there could be a potential change in monetary policy. While focus remains on the FED decision and economic projections released this week, today’s speeches by members of the US central bank could have an unexpected impact on markets in the near future. The speakers include FED chairman Powell and vice chair Clarida, who could provide further information on the timing of a potential tapering, which as we have seen previously has had an impact on US indices, the US Dollar along with Gold and other commodities. After news emerged that the Chinese giant Evergrande failed to make coupon payments yesterday, it will be interesting to see if the US central bankers will downplay the situation or if it will be a topic for the FED to discuss in order to avoid concerns of a chain reaction spilling into other global markets.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO