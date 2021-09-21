How MLB vet found a home in Atlantic League
In the summertime, Central Islip, Long Island becomes home to the Atlantic League Long Island Ducks. Here, about 42 miles from New York City and 25 from New York's Great South Bay, you'll see recent college graduates testing out their pro skills in independent baseball. You'll watch a few 30-something-year-olds who've played a year or three in the Majors, fighting for another pro ball contract. You'll find a seasoned manager, who also played for the 1986 World Series-winning Mets.www.mlb.com
