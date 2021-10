Investing.com -- China's power sector is told by Beijing to keep the lights on 'at all costs'. The House of Representatives shelves its plans for an infrastructure vote after resistance from progressive Democrats. Stocks are set to start October on a weak note, despite buoyant earnings from investment bank Jefferies (NYSE:JEF). Personal income and spending data for August are due, as is the ISM manufacturing survey and the personal consumer expenditures price index for August. And oil prices stall as hopes that OPEC may open the taps a bit more widely next month. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Friday, 1st October.

