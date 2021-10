The Tampa Bay Rays have announced events and activations on both sides of Tampa Bay leading up to the Postseason and during the American League Division Series. Events begin with two Rays Up Tampa Bay drive-thrus, taking place at the Florida Aquarium on Saturday, October 2 and at Tropicana Field on Sunday, October 3. Other events and activations include watch parties in St. Petersburg and Tampa for ALDS road games, various locations for fans to pick up Rays Up Tampa Bay yard signs, presented by Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, and incentives at the Rays Republic Team Store.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO