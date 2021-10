Most of the financial aid offered at the beginning of the pandemic has come to an end. The U.S. spent more than $5.2 trillion on economic assistance, to keep people in their homes and businesses from closing the doors. New studies show those programs cut poverty by 40 percent, but the economy still hasn’t fully recovered. Soledad O’Brien talks to Wendy Edelberg, senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution, about what happens next for those who are still struggling.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO