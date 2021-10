Autumn 2021 quarter financial aid disbursements to tuition accounts begins on Thursday, September 23rd for students who meet the criteria on the Disbursements page. The Office of Student Financial Aid at the University of Washington Tacoma provides education, guidance, and support to individuals and families in the financial aid process. We administer Federal, State, and Institutional aid programs to students at UW Tacoma. An education at the University of Washington Tacoma is an investment in each student's future success. We are dedicated to helping students and their families finance a high-quality education.

