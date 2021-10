Real estate associations or organizations that you are currently a member of: PWC New York, American Society of Civil Engineers. My path to engineering co-director at AKRF began in construction, where I worked for my father’s construction company throughout high school before earning college degrees in civil engineering and construction management. This hands-on background in construction has been fundamental to my success as a design engineer, especially in managing a wide range of risks for my New York City clients. The construction phase is far from an afterthought for design engineers; our bid documents must withstand the eagle-eyed scrutiny of contractors for any weakness that could drive up the price of a job. I’ve worn those work boots and know what to look for. First-hand familiarity with construction means and methods has been a critical force in my growth as an engineering leader.

