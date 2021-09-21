CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

In 2022, Can Ohio State Regain Consistency?

By Tanner Demling
lacrossebucket.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics) After two consecutive seasons in 2018 and 2019 in which the Buckeyes shot themselves in the foot somewhere along the way, Ohio State had a solid showing during the shortened 2020 season, going 5-2. And after that strong start, and all the talent up and down the roster, 2021 looked like it could be the first year that Ohio State put all the pieces together since their NCAA Championship game run in 2017.

lacrossebucket.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
City
Lafayette, OH
City
Lynchburg, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State now selling jerseys with players names

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fans of the Ohio State football team can now purchase jerseys with their favorite player's name on the back. The jerseys are new this season and are sold on Ohio State's website. It's part of the NIL, which allows Ohio college student-athletes the opportunity to compensate from their name, image, and likeness.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Ncaa Tournament#Under Armour#Ohio State Athletics#Johns Hopkins#Wolverines#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Hobart#Diii#All Americans#Hofstra#Rutgers
northwestgeorgianews.com

What Ohio State football and Alabama can learn from the death of Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Welcome to Week Five of Clemson-Alabama Watch on the road to the College Football Playoff. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney watched Justyn Ross drop a pass from D.J. Uiagalelei as his team failed to respond to NC State’s touchdown in double overtime. The failed fourth-and-5 play put to bed any chances of getting back into the playoff discussion and likely killing the ACC’s hopes of being represented.
ALABAMA STATE
WSYX ABC6

The Moment: Ohio State unveils trailer for matchup with Tulsa

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University unveiled its hype video ahead of its home matchup with Tulsa. The Buckeyes will be looking to bounce back after a 35-28 loss to Oregon inside the Shoe. "When you lose, you find out about people," head coach Ryan Day said in...
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney drops truth on D.J. Uiagalelei’s slow start

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers fell all the way back to No. 25 in the AP polls after their most recent loss to North Carolina State. Clemson is 2-2 and any dreams of going to the playoffs are already out the window for this year. With Boston College up next, Swinney looked at some of the early, yet fixable struggles from his quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, per 247Sports.com.
CLEMSON, SC
Detroit Free Press

Tulsa at Ohio State odds, picks and prediction

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-2) and Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) meet Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Tulsa at Ohio State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The Golden Hurricane...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Vulnerable Ohio State can only hope other major football programs have the same problems: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- What if, and hear me out on this, nobody’s good? Specifically, what if no college football team is great this year?. None of that excuses the Ohio State Buckeyes struggling mightily with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, though through the middle of the game, the OSU defense was giving the smallest Ohio State crowd I can remember in 17 years a bit of hope. If Ohio State’s 41-20 win over Tulsa wasn’t all good news, at least there were only 76,540 people there to see it.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Michigan football looks for real, but can they beat Ohio State?

So far, Michigan football seems to have found its groove, but is it enough for them to finally beat their rivals from Columbus?. The 2021 season has been kind so far to the Michigan Wolverines, as both their offense and defense are clicking on all cylinders. But any measure of success for Michigan football hinges on whether they can beat Ohio State.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Michigan football: Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock says Wolverines can beat Ohio State

Michigan was dominant in its 63-10 win over Northern Illinois. The Wolverines ran for a whopping 373 yards on the same day their rival Ohio State Buckeyes were in a bit of a tight lock with Tulsa at home heading into the second half. That came a week after the Buckeyes lost at home to Oregon, and it’s a timeline that Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock took note of.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Jeffersonian

Watch: Ohio State Band performs 'Script Ohio' before the Tulsa game

The Ohio State football team took the field against Tulsa just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday looking to avenge last week's loss to Oregon. But before any football was played, The Best Damn Band in the Land had some work to do. Follow live:Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Tulsa. Ohio State defense:'Too...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy