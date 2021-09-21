CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Ones to Watch: Diego Rivera, LERA Consulting Structural Engineers

 10 days ago

Company Name: LERA Consulting Structural Engineers. What recent project, transaction or accomplishment are you most proud of?. Recently, I was awarded the prestigious Hangai Prize by the International Association for Shell and Spatial Structures (IASS) for my most recent research paper on structural optimization, and I was given the honor of presenting my paper at this year’s IASS Conference, hosted by the University of Surrey. After some unfortunate delays over the past year due to the pandemic, it was great to finally share my work and my accomplishment with such intelligent individuals from all over the world with similar passions as myself. Importantly, I was so thankful to be a part of the IASS and listen to and connect with such esteemed engineers and researchers that have been so inspiring for me over the past several years. Not only was the conference a rewarding experience in terms of the accomplishment, but it was also a motivational event for my career moving forward.

