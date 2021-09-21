CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD regaining losses, pushes high to $141

By Arnold Kirimi
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Solana price forecast is bullish for today. The price of Solana is now in a strong position, and we anticipate more setbacks to be followed with greater advances. Following today’s new lows for the long-term trend, which occurred at $130 rapidly, the long-term bearish trend will continue. We expect SOL/USD to rebound following such a significant decline after such a severe drop.

