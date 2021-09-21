CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saline, MI

Saline City Council Considers Removing the Dam that Holds Mill Pond

By Editor
thesalinepost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaline City Council is considering pulling the plug on picturesque Mill Pond. The pond exists because of the dam in the Saline River alongside US-12. The dam, rebuilt in 1974 after failing in 1968, has been a focal point in the city since dam failures caused damaging flooding in the Midland area in May of 2020. Immediately after the failure made national news, city council learned the Mill Pond dam hadn't been inspected in a decade. State regulations call for inspections every three years.

thesalinepost.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Midland, MI
City
Saline, MI
City
Dexter, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Saline, MI
Government
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dam Failure#Dams#Real Estate#Mill Pond#Spicer Group#Saline Posts Facebook#Council Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy